FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Airlines says no plans to change Boeing 787 orders
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 9, 2013 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

Japan Airlines says no plans to change Boeing 787 orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of Japan Airlines stands in front of its logo at Haneda airport in Tokyo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (9201.T) has no plans to change placed orders of 38 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets following two mishaps in two days on the same aircraft this week, company spokesman Kazunori Kidosaki said on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines has ordered a total of 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, including seven it is already operating.

Morito Takeda, a second Japan Airlines spokesman, said six of those seven aircraft are flying as usual. The seventh is at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

All Nippon Airways Co (9202.T), which has placed orders for 66 Dreamliner aircraft including 17 that are already operating, also has no plans to change its orders, said spokesman Etsuya Uchiyama.

Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.