JAL pulls Dreamliner from two int'l routes after engine problem
November 23, 2013 / 8:24 AM / 4 years ago

JAL pulls Dreamliner from two int'l routes after engine problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of Japan Airlines works next to the company logo at Haneda Airport in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) (9201.T) said on Saturday it will pull Boeing 787 Dreamliners from two international routes after the U.S. aircraft maker notified it of icing problems in engines produced by General Electric (GE.N).

Japanese carrier said Boeing (BA.N) notified airlines not to fly aircraft with GE’s GEnx Series engines near storm clouds following a recent incident in which a 747 aircraft experienced a loss of thrust after flying through anvil cloud.

As a result, JAL will replace Dreamliners on its Tokyo-Delhi and Tokyo-Singapore flights with other types of aircraft while also dropping a plan to use 787s for its Tokyo-Sydney route from December.

JAL will continue to fly 787s for other international and domestic routes, which are unlikely to be affected by cumulonimbus cloud for the time being.

Reporting by Tim Kelly and Hideyuki Sano

