An employee of Japan Airlines works next to the company logo at Haneda Airport in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (9201.T) said on Thursday that it will buy as many as 32 Mitsubishi Regional Jets and will order 15 regional aircraft from Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) with options to purchase as many as 12 more.

Japan Airlines in a release said it will deploy the MRJs on domestic routes from 2021.