October 7, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

MSCI: Will not include Jamaica in 'Frontier' index in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI said on it will no longer include Jamaican stocks in its benchmark frontier markets index as part of its November review, but retain the country as "standalone" due to difficulties for investors in accessing the market.

"According to the feedback and additional analysis, there are potential difficulties in accessing the Jamaican equity market for international institutional investors," MSCI said in a statement on its website released late on Thursday.

"More specifically, there are challenges associated with opening accounts due to the absence of active local custodians," the firm said, adding it would continue to monitor the situation.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
