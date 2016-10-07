Banner of Russia's Putin hung from New York City bridge
NEW YORK New York City police are looking for whoever draped a gigantic banner featuring a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the side of the Manhattan Bridge on Thursday.
LONDON U.S. index provider MSCI said on it will no longer include Jamaican stocks in its benchmark frontier markets index as part of its November review, but retain the country as "standalone" due to difficulties for investors in accessing the market.
"According to the feedback and additional analysis, there are potential difficulties in accessing the Jamaican equity market for international institutional investors," MSCI said in a statement on its website released late on Thursday.
"More specifically, there are challenges associated with opening accounts due to the absence of active local custodians," the firm said, adding it would continue to monitor the situation.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK New York City police are looking for whoever draped a gigantic banner featuring a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the side of the Manhattan Bridge on Thursday.
PORTLAND, Ore. Ammon Bundy, who led an armed occupation of a U.S. wildlife center in Oregon earlier this year, testified in federal court on Thursday that his hostility toward federal land ownership was shaped by his religious faith and "natural laws."
A South Carolina prosecutor on Thursday sought to charge a 14-year-old boy as an adult on two charges of murder and three charges of attempted murder following a schoolyard shooting last month that convulsed the community of Townville.