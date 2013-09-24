FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises Jamaica's rating to B-minus on more stable economy
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 24, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Jamaica's rating to B-minus on more stable economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday raised Jamaica’s foreign currency sovereign credit rating to B-minus from CCC-plus, citing a more even-keeled economy.

The outlook is currently stable.

“The Jamaican economy has stabilized after the government entered into an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program that, along with additional external funding from other multilateral lenders, supports the country’s external liquidity and bolsters investor confidence,” S&P said in a statement.

Moody’s Investors Service rates the country Caa3 with a stable outlook. Fitch rates the country CCC.

Reporting by Pam Niimi and Daniel Bases; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.