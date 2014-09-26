FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz to name successor to PIMCO's Gross within hours
September 26, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Allianz to name successor to PIMCO's Gross within hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE is pictured at their headquarters in Unterfoehring, near Munich February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said it would announce a successor to Bill Gross in a matter of hours after the chief investment officer at its PIMCO investment fund unit resigned on Friday.

“PIMCO has activated its succession plan and will announce a successor within the next several hours,” Allianz said in a statement.

Bill Gross, one of the bond market’s most renowned investors, is leaving PIMCO for rival asset management firm Janus Capital Group.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
