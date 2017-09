Daniel Ivascyn (L) in a panel discussion during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Pimco’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn is expected to succeed Bill Gross as the new chief investment officer of the giant bond fund, after Gross’ departure, a source familiar with the situation said.

An announcement is expected later on Friday.