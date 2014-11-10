Janus Oct net inflows largest of 2014 after Gross joins

Bill Gross stands in front of investment firm Janus Capital Group, Inc. in Denver, Colorado in this undated handout photo provided by Figge Photography on October 10, 2014.

NEW YORK/BOSTON (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group Inc posted $1.1 billion in net inflows in October, the largest net deposits this year, after hiring Bill Gross, one of the bond market’s most renowned investors.

The Janus Global Unconstrained portfolio, which Gross started managing in October, attracted an estimated $364 million in client deposits in the first full month since Gross’ arrival, bringing assets to $442.9 million through Oct. 31, according to Morningstar data on Monday.

Gross, who co-founded Pimco in 1971 and built it into one of the largest investment firms in the world, managing $2 trillion of pension, endowment, and retirement money, resigned from Pimco on Sept. 26 to join smaller rival Janus.

The inflows into Janus came as Pimco reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals in the previous month, Morningstar added.

The Vanguard Group and BlackRock have also benefited from an exit of funds from Pimco after the departure of Gross.

Vanguard said on Friday its bond funds and exchange-traded funds saw a record monthly inflow of $10.3 billion in October compared with $9.3 billion in September.

BlackRock Inc’s bond funds posted record monthly inflows of $5.2 billion in October, the most investors have poured into those funds since May 1998, according to Morningstar data.

David Schawel, vice president and portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial, believes Pimco’s net outflows could continue into the new year.

“It takes time for investment committees to make decisions, so there ends up being a lag from when Gross left in September to when the outflows occur,” he said.

Among Janus funds, Morningstar said the largest inflow during October was to a fund that Gross does not manage, the Janus Flexible Bond Fund, which took in $828 million.

Where Gross focuses on macroeconomic factors to choose bonds, Flexible Bond is managed by Janus’ chief investment officer for fixed income, Gibson Smith, and Darrell Watters, and relies on a bottom-up investment process using fundamental credit research on specific bond issuers.

Sandler O‘Neill analyst Michael Kim said the high flows to the Flexible Bond fund suggests other arms of Janus might be benefiting from Gross’ arrival.

“There seems to be a bit of a ‘halo effect’ developing,” Kim said via email.

Janus shares were almost unchanged in early afternoon trading on Monday. Kim said it might be too soon to judge the impact Gross will have on the company as a whole.

While Kim said the inflow to Gross “isn’t massive in terms of absolute dollars, it’s going to take time for investors to go through their due diligence on the new JNS Global Unconstrained Bond fund, particularly given the fund’s immaturity and lack of a track record.”

A Janus spokesman said executives were not available to comment.

The company said in a statement that it is “encouraged” by investor interest, and added that “Management believes we will continue to have unusual levels of opportunities, particularly in institutional fixed income, over the next year or more.”