FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Janus Capital shares up as outflows moderate
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 22, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Janus Capital shares up as outflows moderate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Shares of Janus Capital Group Inc rose on Tuesday after the Denver asset manager reported reduced withdrawals of cash by investors.

Known for its equity funds, Janus has been under pressure in recent years as investors favored other products such as index funds. The company on Tuesday said total assets were $174.1 billion at March 31, up from $173.9 billion at the end of December and $163.8 billion a year earlier.

The increase during the first quarter reflected market gains of $1.9 billion, offset by net outflows of $1.7 billion, Janus said, excluding money funds. But the outflow figure was lower than the $6.2 billion of net withdrawals the company reported in its prior quarter ended December 31.

Janus shares rose 7.2 percent to $12.33.

For the quarter, Janus reported net income of $30.5 million, or $0.16 per share, up from $28.0 million, or $0.15 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The net income figure was in line with expectations among analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.