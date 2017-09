Bill Gross speaks at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, Illinois, in this June 19, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Bond investing guru Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc JNS.N said in a tweet on Wednesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates in September as financial market conditions take precedence over economic conditions.

“Rate hike in Sept. Financial conditions not economic conditions a priority. That means they begin to normalize despite data,” Gross said.