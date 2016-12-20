Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe review the guard of honour during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin/via REUTERS

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he aimed to visit Russia early next year to accelerate talks for resolving a territorial row and concluding a peace treaty officially ending World War Two hostilities.

Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday wrapped up two days of talks in Japan with numerous economic deals but no big breakthrough on the territorial dispute over the string of Western Pacific islands.

"President Putin and I share a strong resolve to put an end to this problem, which has been left unresolved since the end of the war," Abe said in a speech.

"I would like to visit Russia early next year and accelerate this momentum for improvement in bilateral ties."

