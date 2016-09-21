Japan PM Abe: Will work with BOJ to accelerate 'Abenomics'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday welcomed the Bank of Japan's decision abrupt shift in policy, saying his government will work with the central bank to boost his economic growth program.

"The government and the BOJ will work as one in close coordination to accelerate 'Abenomics,'" the prime minister told a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, hours after the BOJ decision.

The central bank shifted to targeting interest rates on government bonds to achieve its elusive inflation target, after years of massive money printing failed to jolt the economy out of decades-long stagnation.