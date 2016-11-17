Japanese airline Peach may order around 13 Airbus jets: sources

A woman walks past Peach Aviation's check-in corner at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, July 7, 2014.

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus is set to announce an order from Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation for around 13 aircraft worth some $1.3 billion at list prices, industry sources said on Thursday.

The order is expected to cover 10 fuel-saving A320neo narrow body airliners and three of the previous version of the A320, the sources added.

However, the deal is smaller than some in the industry had expected, after Airbus spent months trying to negotiate a deal for dozens of planes with Peach Aviation.

Peach Aviation, which is partly owned by Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings, declined to comment.

Airbus declined to comment but the company said earlier that it planned to announce a "significant" aircraft order in Japan on Friday.