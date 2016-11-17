FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Japanese airline Peach may order around 13 Airbus jets: sources
November 17, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

Japanese airline Peach may order around 13 Airbus jets: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past Peach Aviation's check-in corner at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, July 7, 2014.Issei Kato

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus is set to announce an order from Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation for around 13 aircraft worth some $1.3 billion at list prices, industry sources said on Thursday.

The order is expected to cover 10 fuel-saving A320neo narrow body airliners and three of the previous version of the A320, the sources added.

However, the deal is smaller than some in the industry had expected, after Airbus spent months trying to negotiate a deal for dozens of planes with Peach Aviation.

Peach Aviation, which is partly owned by Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings, declined to comment.

Airbus declined to comment but the company said earlier that it planned to announce a "significant" aircraft order in Japan on Friday.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Tim Kelly; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

