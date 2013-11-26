FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan airlines to stop giving China flight plans through air defense zone
#World News
November 26, 2013 / 3:19 PM / 4 years ago

Japan airlines to stop giving China flight plans through air defense zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Japan Airlines (JAL) aeroplane (top) taxies behind All Nippon Airways' (ANA) aeroplanes at Haneda airport in Tokyo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s two biggest airlines, ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, said they had agreed to a Japanese government request to stop filing flight plans demanded by China on routes through a new air defense zone it established on Saturday.

Both airlines, which have been informing China’s aviation authorities since Saturday of flights through the zone in the East China Sea, will stop doing so from Wednesday, spokesmen from the carriers said.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

