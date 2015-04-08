Japan Airlines jet makes emergency landing after mid-air engine shutdown

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japan Airlines jetliner with 228 passengers was forced to turn around for an emergency landing in Tokyo on Wednesday after the aircraft’s right engine shut down during a flight to the northern Hokkaido island, an airline spokesman said.

The Boeing 777, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, landed safely at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, the spokesman said, with no injuries reported. The cause of the engine shutdown was as yet unknown, he added.