Japan Airlines says considering order of Mitsubishi Regional Jets
August 28, 2014

Japan Airlines says considering order of Mitsubishi Regional Jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T) said on Thursday that it was considering placing an order for Mitsubishi Regional Jets and that it would make a decision at a board meeting later in the day.

The carrier issued the statement following a Nikkei newspaper report that the carrier would order 32 Mitsubishi Regional Jets (MRJs), with the total price tag coming to 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion).

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd’s (7011.T) unit Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp is readying the jet, which has 70-90 seats, for commercialization in 2017.

(1 US dollar = 103.8400 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
