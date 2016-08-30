Aluminum producer seeks fourth quarter premium of $82 per tonne from Japan buyers: sources

TOKYO A major aluminum producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $82 per ton for October-December primary metal shipments, down 9-12 percent from the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Tuesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $90-93, down 19-23 percent from the prior quarter, on weaker spot premiums.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this week between Japanese buyers and miners, including Rio Tinto Ltd, Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd, and are expected to continue until next month.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)