a year ago
Japan third-quarter aluminum premiums set at $90-$93 per ton, down 19-23 percent quarter-on-quarter: sources
July 5, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Japan third-quarter aluminum premiums set at $90-$93 per ton, down 19-23 percent quarter-on-quarter: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese aluminum buyers have agreed to pay producers a premium of $90 to $93 per tonne for metal imported in the July-September quarter, six sources directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.

The deals, which mark a 19 to 23 percent fall from premiums of $115 to 117 per tonne in the previous quarter, are the first decline since the October-December quarter of 2015, and are in line with a slide in overseas surcharges for physical aluminum.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminum and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
