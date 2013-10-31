FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANA falls to two-month low after cutting guidance
October 31, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

ANA falls to two-month low after cutting guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane, which flew from Sapporo in Northern Japan, prepares to land at Haneda airport in Tokyo May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of All Nippon Airways (9202.T) fell as much as 6 percent to a two-month low of 202 yen on Thursday after the carrier almost halved its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2014.

The carrier cut its earnings estimate to 60 billion yen ($611 million) from a previous forecast of 110 billion yen, saying a weakened yen has hurt profits.

Rival Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201.T), which is to report its quarterly results later on Thursday, slipped 0.2 percent to 5,660 yen.

($1 = 98.1450 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin

