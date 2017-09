TOKYO - A 200kg bluefin tuna sold for 14 million yen ($117,706) on Tuesday at the first auction of the year at Tokyo’s Tsukiji Fish Market.

Kiyoshi Kimura, of Kiyomura Corp which owns a chain of sushi restaurants, won the first bid for the fish caught off Japan’s Oma coast in Aomori prefecture.

The price is higher than Kimura’s bid last year -- also successful -- which was 4.51 million yen but lower than the 155 million yen Kiyomura Corp paid for a bluefin tuna in 2013.