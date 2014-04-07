FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe wants to confirm further cooperation with Australia
#World News
April 7, 2014 / 3:59 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe wants to confirm further cooperation with Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (2nd L) bows to Australian and Japanese national flags as he reviews a guard of honour with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during a welcome ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he wants to confirm further cooperation on defense and the economy with Australian premier Tony Abbott, who is visiting Tokyo.

Japanese media reported that Abe and Abbott will announce the basic bilateral agreement later in the day, featuring cuts to Tokyo’s tariffs on Australian beef and Canberra ending its duty on cars.

Abe also said during a meeting with fellow ruling party members that he will exchange views on issues over the economy, North Korea, and defense with U.S. President Barack Obama when he visits Japan later this month.

Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
