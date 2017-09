A security guard walks under the logo of Toyota Motor Corp at the company's showroom in Tokyo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said its first-half groupwide global sales rose 3.8 percent to 5.097 million vehicles, achieving a record for first-half sales as its reign at the top of the global auto industry comes under threat from Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE).

Toyota said its overseas sales in the first half rose 2.9 percent to 3.85 million vehicles.