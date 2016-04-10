FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan government, Toyota, Nissan to step up efforts on intelligent maps: Nikkei
#Technology News
April 10, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Japan government, Toyota, Nissan to step up efforts on intelligent maps: Nikkei

Minami Funakoshi

2 Min Read

Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car changes lane on the Metropolitan Expressway during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media preview in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government and auto giants Toyota Motor Corp Nissan Motor Co will join in an effort to develop intelligent maps by 2018, the Nikkei daily said, as competition heats up to improve the technology key for autonomous driving.

Japanese automakers, map-making companies, and the government will get together to generate standardized intelligent maps, with plans to incorporate driving data gathered by the automakers, the paper said on Sunday.

A Toyota spokesman declined to comment, while officials at Nissan could not be reached immediately for comment.

Intelligent mapping systems supply information to control self-driving cars, which are equipped with street-scanning sensors to measure traffic and road conditions.

German auto supplier Bosch said on Friday it was in talks with high-definition digital maps company HERE, exploring whether to take a stake.

Volkswagen’s Audi (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz, BMW and car parts supplier Continental are also working on technologies for autonomous or semi-autonomous cars.

Editing by Clarence Fernandez

