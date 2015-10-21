FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Artists honored with Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
October 21, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Artists honored with Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO - Artists from Japan, Germany, France and Britain have been honored with this year’s Praemium Imperiale, the prestigious prize awarded by the Japan Art Association.

At a ceremony in Tokyo on Wednesday, Japanese graphic designer and painter Tadanori Yokoo, German artist Wolfgang Laib, French architect Dominique Perrault, British pianist Mitsuko Uchida and French ballet dancer Sylvie Guillem received the global arts prize.

The Praemium Imperiale, which was initiated in 1989, honors people who have contributed significantly to the development of arts and culture. Candidates are picked in five fields -- painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theater/film.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.