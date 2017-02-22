FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Japanese men hold competition to celebrate baldness
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
February 22, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 6 months ago

Japanese men hold competition to celebrate baldness

Megumi Lim

2 Min Read

Members of the Bald Men Club, take part in a unique game of tug-of-war by attaching suction pads onto their heads, at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta town, Aomori prefecture, Japan, February 22, 2017.Megumi Lim

TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN (Reuters) - More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.

Members of the city's Bald Men Club took turns competing in a unique game of tug-of-war by sticking a suction cup, which is attached to a single red rope, to each of their heads. Both sides then attempt to pull the cup off of their opponent's head.

"My head still hurts," Toshiyuki Ogasawara, 43, said with a smile. "I think I need to ice it!"

Masatomo Sasaki, 64, a first-time participant at the tournament, said he used to feel insecure about his baldness but now feels differently.

Members of the Bald Men Club, take part in a unique game of tug-of-war by attaching suction pads onto their heads, at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta town, Aomori prefecture, Japan, February 22, 2017.Megumi Lim

"I feel proud. Or maybe I should say, I feel good about being a bald man," Sasaki said, adding that he started losing his hair when he was 40. "And that is thanks to this bald men's club."

The club, which has attracted roughly 65 members from all over the country since its founding in 1989, encourages people to "view baldness in a positive manner, to have fun, and to brighten the world with our shiny heads," according to its website.

Members of the Bald Men Club, eat dinner as they watch a unique game of tug-of-war by attaching suction pads onto their heads, at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta town, Aomori prefecture, Japan, February 22, 2017.Megumi Lim

Teijiro Sugo, 70, the club's chairman, hopes the gathering will turn into something much larger.

"I want all the bald men all over the world to gather here so we can organize a bald men's Olympic tournament," Sugo said.

The event is held every year on Feb. 22.

Reporting by Megumi Lim in Japan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.