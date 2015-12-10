Japan's FSA investigating regional banks' property lending: sources

A man walks past a sign of Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) at its headquarters in Tokyo November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO(Reuters) - Japan’s financial services regulator is investigating regional banks’ high proportion of real estate lending due to concern about the impact on banks of a possible downturn in the property market, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) has met officials of banks whose property lending has increased recently, said the people, who declined to be identified as the investigation was not public.

The property market has recovered from a prolonged slump brought about by the 2008 financial crisis, due in part to government economic stimulus measures aimed at ending deflation.

Land prices in Japan’s largest cities rose in 2013 for the first time in six years. That helped bring real estate to the attention of investors in Japan and overseas looking to buy assets to take advantage of low interest rates and a weak yen.

The FSA has been asking some regional banks as well as foreign financial houses about property lending to individuals as well as investment funds, the people said, without identifying the institutions.

In the three months through September, banks extended 2.98 trillion yen worth loans to the property industry, five times more than they extended to manufacturers, according to the Bank of Japan.