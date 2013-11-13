Japan banking regulator admits misstep over Mizuho mob loans

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s banking regulator admitted on Wednesday it should have noticed earlier this year that Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T) had made a false report about the extent of the bank’s knowledge of loans to organized crime members.

The acknowledgement came as the regulator, the Financial Services Agency, faces growing criticism from lawmakers over its probe of the problem loans at Japan’s second-biggest bank by assets.

The scandal came to light in September when the FSA reprimanded Mizuho for failing to terminate loans to “anti-social forces” for more than two years after it learned about them in 2010, highlighting Japanese businesses’ lingering ties to the world of organized crime.

The bank initially told the regulator that knowledge of the loans only went as high as compliance officials, but later admitted that top executives also knew of the loans.

In a routine inspection at Mizuho earlier this year, inspectors checked only materials for the 2012 financial year, Finance Minister Taro Aso, whose portfolio includes the FSA, told a parliament committee on Wednesday.

The materials showing top executives’ knowledge of the loans, however, were for the financial years 2010 and 2011.

“There would be a huge amount of materials to check, but we should take seriously the criticism that we should have checked older materials,” Aso told the committee.

At the same hearing, lawmakers also grilled Mizuho President Yasuhiro Sato over the bank’s failure to take action after learning of the $2 million in loans extended by its consumer credit affiliate Orient Corp (8585.T).

The Mizuho scandal has prompted public scrutiny of other banks, insurers and consumer finance companies.

Takeshi Kunibe, chairman of Japanese Bankers Association and president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (8316.T), told the committee that the industry would step up efforts to shun transactions with anti-social forces, including by sharing information with the police.