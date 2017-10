People walk out from the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is seen limiting the scope of its recently introduced negative interest rate to 30 trillion yen (about $253 billion) of banks’ current-account deposits, the Nikkei news publication reported, citing senior BOJ officials.

The rate of negative 0.1 percent is scheduled to take effect on Feb. 16.