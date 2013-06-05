FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to issue up to 300-billion-yen inflation-linked bonds: sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 5, 2013 / 4:58 AM / in 4 years

Japan to issue up to 300-billion-yen inflation-linked bonds: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is finalizing a plan to issue up to 300 billion yen ($3 billion) of inflation-linked bonds this autumn, sources familiar with the matter said.

At present, the likely plan is for the Finance Ministry to sell 300 billion yen in inflation-linked bonds in October and another 300 billion yen in January, the sources told Reuters.

The government has said it plans to sell 600 billion yen in inflation-linked bonds in the fiscal year ending in March 2014 but has not announced details on the timing.

Japan has suspended inflation-linked bonds since 2008 when the global financial crisis caused their prices to plunge. The Bank of Japan has set an inflation target of 2 percent a year.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.