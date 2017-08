Brazil's President Michel Temer, left, is greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Oct. 19, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that Brazil represented a large investment opportunity for Japan, particularly in the field of infrastructure.

Abe, speaking after a meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer, said he welcomed an agreement with Brazil to launch talks on infrastructure development.