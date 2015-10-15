FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oops! London mayor knocks over schoolboy during Tokyo rugby event
#Lifestyle
October 15, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Oops! London mayor knocks over schoolboy during Tokyo rugby event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London Mayor Boris Johnson collided and tumbled to the ground with a 10-year-old schoolboy on Thursday in a street rugby match during a trade mission visit to Japan aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

No one was hurt during the promotional game in downtown Tokyo.

“He asked me something like ‘Are you okay?'” said Toki Sekiguchi, who was knocked over by Johnson.

Semi-pro rugby players and Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Japan Rugby Football Union, who also chairs the preparation committee for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, joined Johnson at the event.

