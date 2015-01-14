As debts pile up, Japan tries to extend JGB maturity in 2015/16

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to issue more long-dated bonds in the next fiscal year from April, trying to lock in low long-term borrowing costs at a time when bonds yields are depressed at historic lows due to the Bank of Japan’s aggressive buying.

The Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday it will increase the issuance of 30-year and 40-year Japanese government bonds in fiscal 2015/16 even as higher tax revenue lets the ministry reduce total debt sales.

In the budget for the fiscal 2015/16 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet approved on Wednesday, the ministry slightly reduced new JGB issuance, or borrowing to finance spending in the year that will start April 1, by 4.4 trillion yen ($37.1 billion) from the initial budget for this fiscal year.

Based on that budget and other factors including rollover of maturing debt of almost $1 trillion, the MOF plans to auction 152.6 trillion yen of bonds in the next fiscal year, down from 155.1 trillion yen in the current year under the initial plan.

That would make the coming fiscal year the second in a row in which the ministry has managed to reduce debt sales through auction.

The ministry, however, plans to increase 30-year debt sales by 1.6 trillion yen and 40-year JGB issuance by 0.4 trillion yen, while reducing its offering of two- and five-year bonds.

As a result, the average maturity of JGBs is expected to rise to eight years and five months by March 2016 from around eight years in March 2015, the finance ministry said.

The move is aimed at taking advantage of current ultra-low yield levels to reduce the need for future debt rollovers as Japan’s public debt continues to snowball. Japan’s public debt has reached 230 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and is still rising.

The yield on 30-year JGBs, on the other hand, fell to 1.080 percent last week. It has never been that low except for less than a few hours in extremely volatile trade right after the Bank of Japan’s easing in April 2013.

The market is likely to take the increase in long-dated bond sales in its stride as the BOJ’s heavy bond buying has led to a severe shortage of bonds available for investors.

After its additional easing in October, the BOJ has committed itself to increasing its holding of JGBs by 80 trillion yen a year, excluding one-year government bills.

To achieve that goal, the BOJ is buying 8 to 12 trillion yen of coupon-bearing JGBs per month, an equivalent of 80 to 120 percent of the ministry’s debt offers through the auction.