Japan budget requests for Financial Year 2015/16 to total 101.68 trillion yen

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government ministries made a record 101.68 trillion yen ($967 billion) in budget requests for the fiscal year starting next April, a draft obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The budget requests compare with 95.88 trillion yen earmarked for this fiscal year’s budget.

Although the Ministry of Finance in recent years has typically trimmed actual spending by several trillion yen from requested levels when it compiles the budget in December, massive spending requests could add to the difficulties Japan’s faces in shrinking its budget deficit and government debt.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he is sticking to a long-term to bring the budget excluding debt servicing costs into surplus by 2020, which is seen as the first step towards balancing the overall budget.

To help achieve that, Japan raised sales tax in April and Abe will soon need to decide whether to raise the tax rate again next October as planned.

Abe has said he would make a decision on whether to go ahead with the tax increase by the end of year.