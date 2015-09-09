FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Abe likely to retain key economic cabinet members: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 9, 2015 / 2:43 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Abe likely to retain key economic cabinet members: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will likely retain key cabinet members involved with trying to revive the economy in a reshuffle next month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday citing senior officials.

Abe on Tuesday won a rare second consecutive term as ruling party chief, and hence premier, pledging to focus on boosting the world’s third-biggest economy.

Abe plans to visit the United States to attend the U.N. General Assembly this month and is expected to make any changes to the cabinet and ruling Liberal Democratic Party executives after returning to Japan on Oct. 2, it said.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, Economy Minister Akira Amari and Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga are expected to retain their posts and Amari may get an another key post if 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks reach an agreement by the end of this month, the Nikkei said.

Shigeru Ishiba, minister in charge of revitalizing the economy and a potential rival to Abe, is also likely to stay, other media said.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.