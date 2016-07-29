Japan's Suga: PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet on August 3

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday that Prime Minster Shinzo Abe will reshuffle his cabinet on Aug. 3 to accelerate his "Abenomics" economic policies.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the cabinet will approve an economic stimulus package next Tuesday, a day before the cabinet reshuffle.
He also said Japan's job market is steady improving and the government would make utmost efforts to beat deflation and revive the economy.
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill