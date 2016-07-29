Japan's Suga: PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet on August 3

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday that Prime Minster Shinzo Abe will reshuffle his cabinet on Aug. 3 to accelerate his "Abenomics" economic policies.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the cabinet will approve an economic stimulus package next Tuesday, a day before the cabinet reshuffle.

He also said Japan's job market is steady improving and the government would make utmost efforts to beat deflation and revive the economy.