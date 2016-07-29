FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan's Suga: PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet on August 3
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 29, 2016 / 2:39 AM / a year ago

Japan's Suga: PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet on August 3

File Photo: Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe attends a debate with rival party leaders ahead of July 10 upper house election in Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2016.Thomas Peter/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday that Prime Minster Shinzo Abe will reshuffle his cabinet on Aug. 3 to accelerate his "Abenomics" economic policies.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the cabinet will approve an economic stimulus package next Tuesday, a day before the cabinet reshuffle.

He also said Japan's job market is steady improving and the government would make utmost efforts to beat deflation and revive the economy.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.