FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan, Canada investors to buy U.S. power plant for $2 billion: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2013 / 12:07 AM / 4 years ago

Japan, Canada investors to buy U.S. power plant for $2 billion: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A consortium including Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Japanese and Canadian pension funds will buy a U.S. gas-fired power plant in Michigan this month for nearly 200 billion yen ($2.01 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi, Japan’s Pension Fund Association, Mizuho Bank (8411.T), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and Canadian pension fund Omers will acquire all shares in the parent firm of the 1.63-gigawatt power plant, the report said, without citing sources.

The current owners include a Swedish investment fund, said.

($1 = 99.7450 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.