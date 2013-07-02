Japan, Canada investors to buy U.S. power plant for $2 billion: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - A consortium including Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Japanese and Canadian pension funds will buy a U.S. gas-fired power plant in Michigan this month for nearly 200 billion yen ($2.01 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi, Japan’s Pension Fund Association, Mizuho Bank (8411.T), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and Canadian pension fund Omers will acquire all shares in the parent firm of the 1.63-gigawatt power plant, the report said, without citing sources.

The current owners include a Swedish investment fund, said.

($1 = 99.7450 Japanese yen)