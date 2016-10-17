Feline fans prowl through Tokyo for annual ghost cat festival

TOKYO (Reuters) - Scores of cat enthusiasts painted their faces and dressed up in elaborate and colorful feline costumes to celebrate Japan's annual ghost cat festival, "Bakeneko".

Cat lovers danced and played music as they paraded through the Tokyo neighborhood, Kagurazaka, on Sunday for the festival that traditionally precedes Halloween on Oct 31.

The neighborhood is the main location in the satirical novel, "I Am A Cat", by popular author Natsume Soseki.

"Kagurazaka is a town known for cats and because Halloween is getting close, we decided to celebrate Halloween, autumn and cats town all together in one parade," said designer, Okameya Yuko, who organized the festival.