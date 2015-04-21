FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe aims to improve ties with China
#World News
April 21, 2015 / 8:03 AM / in 2 years

Japan PM Abe aims to improve ties with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at his official residence in Tokyo in this photo taken by Kyodo March 19, 2015. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said ahead of his trip to a leaders’ summit in Jakarta that he aims to improve ties with China, and reiterated that he is ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I‘m ready to meet with (Xi) if such occasion arises naturally. I would like to improve ties with China further based on the principle of a mutually beneficial, strategic relationship,” Abe told reporters on Tuesday.

Sino-Japanese ties have chilled in recent years due to feuds over Japan’s wartime history, bitter memories of which persist in China, as well as territorial rows and mutual mistrust over Abe’s bolder security policies and China’s military assertiveness.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alex Richardson

