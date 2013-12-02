FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden: U.S. 'deeply concerned' about China air defense zone - media
#Politics
December 2, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Biden: U.S. 'deeply concerned' about China air defense zone - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden waves from his van upon his arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States remains “deeply concerned” about China’s establishment of an air defense zone in the East China Sea, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, visiting Japan, was quoted by the Asahi Shimbun daily as saying.

In a written interview with the paper, Biden, who will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other officials on Tuesday, also called on both China and Japan to take steps to lower tensions in the region, where they are locked in a territorial dispute over a set of islands.

Biden will visit China and South Korea after Japan.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
