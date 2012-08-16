FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to deport Chinese activists after island landing-Kyodo
August 16, 2012 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

Japan to deport Chinese activists after island landing-Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has decided to deport Chinese activists who were arrested for landing on an island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, a move that could ease tensions between the Asian rivals.

Fourteen Chinese activists were arrested on Wednesday after landing and raising a Chinese flag on the rocky, uninhabited isles known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

The feud over the islands, which lie near potentially rich gas reserves, is one of several fraying Japan’s ties with Asian neighbors China and South Korea nearly seven decades after the end of World War Two.

Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Ed Lane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
