FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan, China foreign ministers to meet on U.N. sidelines: media
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2012 / 12:09 AM / in 5 years

Japan, China foreign ministers to meet on U.N. sidelines: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jiji and Kyodo news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The meeting between Gemba and Yang Jiechi is expected to take place early on Wednesday, the agencies said.

Sino-Japanese relations have deteriorated sharply this month after the Japanese government bought a set of East China Sea islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, from their private owner, sparking anti-Japan protests across China.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has said it was important to have a broad perspective to prevent an adverse impact on Japan-China relations, and to communicate at all levels, according to Jiji. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.