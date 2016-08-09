FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 3:08 AM / a year ago

Japan foreign minister: Environment surrounding China-Japan ties 'deteriorating markedly'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told China's ambassador to Japan that the environment surrounding Sino-Japanese ties was "deteriorating markedly", adding that China must withdraw its government ships from disputed waters in the East China Sea to resolve the tension.

A statement from Japan's foreign ministry also said Kishida had told the envoy that Japan could not accept China's conduct of "unilaterally" increasing tensions such as sending its government ships into what Japan considers its territorial waters around disputed East China Sea islets.

Kishida summoned Ambassador Cheng Yonghua on Tuesday for the first time since the latest flare-up in tensions in the East China Sea.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
