Japan expresses concern to China over ship seizure -Kyodo
April 21, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Japan expresses concern to China over ship seizure -Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government has expressed its concerns to China via diplomatic channels over the seizure of a Mitsui O.S.K. Line Ltd ship by a Chinese court in connection with a case over wartime claims, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

A Chinese maritime court in Shanghai seized the ship on Saturday, saying the company had failed to pay compensation stemming from a wartime contractual obligation.

Japan’s top government spokesman said the ship seizure, apparently the first time the assets of a Japanese company have been seized in a lawsuit concerning compensation for World War Two, was “extremely regrettable”.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann

