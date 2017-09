The Baosteel Emotion, a 226,434 deadweight-tonne ore carrier owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, is docked at the port of Maji Island, south of Shanghai April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd said on Thursday that its ship, the “Baosteel Emotion” 226,434 deadweight-ton ore carrier, is ready to leave a Chinese port soon after it paid a Chinese court to release the vessel from seizure.

The company did not disclose how much it paid the court over an alleged payments dispute dating back to World War Two.