FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan jet scrambles against China planes double in January-March
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Japan jet scrambles against China planes double in January-March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s fighter jet scrambles against Chinese planes more than doubled in the first three months of the year, underscoring a “tougher security environment”, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Japanese combat planes scrambled 198 times to prevent possible incursions by Chinese planes, up from 93 times from January to March last year.

In the year that ended on March 31, such scrambles rose 23 percent from a year earlier to a record 571.

“The numbers of scrambles alone do not tell the whole story, but we should recognize that the increase ... indicates a tougher security environment,” Kazuhiko Fukuda, head of public affairs at the Japanese Self-Defence Forces’ Joint Staff, told reporters.

“China is modernizing its air force and is clearly aiming to improve its air combat capability in faraway skies ... Concrete activities based on those targets are reflected in these numbers.”

Japan’s ties with China have been strained by a dispute over a group of tiny East China Sea islands, regional rivalry and the legacy of Japan’s World War Two aggression.

Patrol ships and fighter jets routinely shadow each other near the uninhabited islets that are controlled by Japan, raising concern that an unintended collision or other accidents could develop into a larger clash.

China also claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to have huge deposits of oil and gas. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the waters, through which about $5 trillion in trade is shipped every year.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.