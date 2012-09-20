Japan says its forces carrying out only routine surveillance

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s armed forces are not engaged in any unusual or extraordinary activities beyond routine surveillance, a defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
“We are not doing anything beyond routine surveillance activities,” the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query.
Currency markets moved following a media report suggesting that China’s military was on heightened alert because of tension over a disputed island chain.
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Nick Macfie