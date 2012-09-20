FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan says its forces carrying out only routine surveillance
#World News
September 20, 2012

Japan says its forces carrying out only routine surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s armed forces are not engaged in any unusual or extraordinary activities beyond routine surveillance, a defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

“We are not doing anything beyond routine surveillance activities,” the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query.

Currency markets moved following a media report suggesting that China’s military was on heightened alert because of tension over a disputed island chain.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
