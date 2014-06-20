Japan Inc hopes to use corporate tax cut windfall on capex: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than half of Japanese companies would consider investing the windfall from a promised corporate tax cut on operations at home, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring an increasingly bullish outlook for the economy.

Boosting domestic capital spending and ending deflation are central goals for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is keen to build upon success that bold monetary easing and hefty fiscal spending have had in weakening the yen and boosting stocks.

Abe pledged last week to cut Japan’s corporate tax rate, which is among the highest in the industrialized world with large companies operating in Tokyo paying 36 percent, to below 30 percent in stages.

The planned tax cut will be included in a package of structural reforms to be unveiled next week.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted in early June, showed senior managers picked spending on plant and equipment in Japan as their top choice on how they would use the tax proceeds, garnering the votes of 131 out of the 245 who responded to that question.

“Restoring ageing facilities is a pressing issue since capital investment for maintenance was curbed over the past several years,” wrote one executive in the chemical industry, who like others surveyed participated on condition of anonymity.

But the question, which allowed for multiple answers, also showed that 119 respondents wanted to add to cash reserves, making it the second most popular option and highlighting that many firms still feel the need to provide for a rainy day.

CAPEX TURNAROUND

From 1995 to 2013, annual growth in domestic capital expenditure averaged only 1.0 percent, according to government data, as a strong yen encouraged firms to invest overseas, and as persistent deflation and weak growth weighed on domestic demand.

Recent data has also flagged that a pick-up in corporate spending is under way, although figures were not broken down between domestic and overseas plans.

Manufacturers plan to raise capital expenditure by 10.8 percent in the year that started in April, a government survey showed last week, up sharply from the 2.4 percent increase indicated in the previous quarter’s survey.

“Profits have improved significantly under Abenomics and as firms have more leeway with finances and the outlook for the future gets brighter, they will look towards capital investments in order to increase the profitability of their domestic operations,” said Akihiro Morishige, an economist at Mitsubishi Research Institute.

Expectations for rising prices in the survey also added to evidence that the world’s third-largest economy is making strides in winning its fight against 15 years of deflation and that a rebound from a sales tax hike is proceeding much faster than initially expected.

Nearly half of firms predicted that in the next year consumer prices will rise 2 percent or more, meeting a central bank goal. And over a third of companies said they would likely raise prices of their main goods or services in the next year, indicating a long-awaited return of pricing power.

A rise in Japan’s sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April, aimed at bolstering state coffers, had sparked concerns consumer spending would slump long and hard in its wake but the rebound has come quicker than first hoped.

The survey showed 38 percent of corporate managers believed sales had already recovered above year-earlier levels, while another 19 percent expect sales to have recovered by the end of September.

A month earlier, only 48 percent of respondents said they expected sales to rise above year-earlier levels by end-September.

Japan’s outlook for continued economic improvement is creating a shortage of low-wage workers among many labor-intensive businesses such as construction, and Abe’s administration is pushing for reforms to help bring in more temporary foreign workers.

But nearly 40 percent of companies said they saw no need to reform labor regulations for foreign workers, highlighting opposition that the reforms could face.

The poll, which surveys 400 companies capitalized at more than 1 billion yen ($9.8 million) each, was conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research and responses were gathered between June 2 and June 16.

($1 = 102.0500 Japanese yen)