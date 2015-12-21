FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Minebea to acquire Mitsumi Electric
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 21, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Minebea to acquire Mitsumi Electric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Minebea Co (6479.T) said on Monday it planned to acquire Mitsumi Electric Co 6767.T in a bid to expand its electronics parts business.

The two companies will aim for a corporate structure that enhances their development capabilities that enable them to create unique products and provides solutions by gathering both companies’ technological capabilities, Minebea said in a statement.

The integration is expected to be complete by April 2017 and Minebea’s Chief Executive Yoshihisa Kainuma will be the chairman and president of the new company, Minebea Mitsumi, it said.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.