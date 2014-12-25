FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan November core CPI rises 2.7 percent year on year
December 25, 2014

Japan November core CPI rises 2.7 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk at a scramble crossing at Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO, Reuters - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists’ median estimate for a 2.7 percent annual gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.1 percent in the year to November.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.3 percent in December from a year earlier, versus a 2.3 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
